Mercury (MER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.90 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00724178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

