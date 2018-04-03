Mercury Protocol (GMT) Price Hits $0.0150

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Mercury Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury Protocol has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $226.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

About Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,809,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol. Mercury Protocol’s official website is www.mercuryprotocol.com.

Mercury Protocol Token Trading

Mercury Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

