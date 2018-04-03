Mercury Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (GMT)

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Mercury Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,537.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury Protocol alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00722787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00180027 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030886 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Profile

Mercury Protocol’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,809,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol. Mercury Protocol’s official website is www.mercuryprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.