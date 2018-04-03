Meredith Co. (MDP) Holdings Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Meredith worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Meredith by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Meredith by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE:MDP opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $2,406.69, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Meredith had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Gabelli upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meredith Co. (MDP) Holdings Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/meredith-co-mdp-holdings-reduced-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.