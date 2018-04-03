Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 284,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 212,304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $8,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 190,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2,279.60, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

