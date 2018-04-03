Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $44.75 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2,279.60, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 189.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 212,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

