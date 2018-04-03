MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 189,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,626,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,984,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,474 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,117,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,606,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68,299.03, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $104.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Danaher’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 131,066 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $13,375,285.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,606,872.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $1,035,586.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,260 shares of company stock worth $31,657,786 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-danaher-co-dhr-updated-updated.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.