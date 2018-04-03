MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 65,795 Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $4,564,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,276,987.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 61,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $3,040,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,648 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2,866.17, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.86%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-65795-adtalem-global-education-atge.html.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.