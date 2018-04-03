MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 369,902 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 369,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $69,640.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-invests-20-30-million-in-conocophillips-cop-stock-updated-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.