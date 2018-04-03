MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 299,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,766.41, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

