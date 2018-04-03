240,903 Shares in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,903 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 698.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

TWX stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $73,758.36, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. Time Warner Inc has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Time Warner’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $376,218.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWX. Loop Capital began coverage on Time Warner in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Time Warner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Time Warner Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

