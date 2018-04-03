Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,144,617,000 after buying an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 243,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $562.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $472.44 and a one year high of $697.26. The company has a market cap of $14,647.65, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total value of $181,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,514.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total value of $2,763,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,204.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.30.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

