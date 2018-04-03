Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of MFA Financial worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 675,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,000.13, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.33. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 69.87% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

