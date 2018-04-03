MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0301 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,637. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes Investment Grade Corporates, the Non-United States Government Bonds, the United States Treasury Securities, Emerging Markets Bonds, Asset-Backed Securities, Mortgage-Backed Securities, High Yield Corporates, the United States Government Agencies, Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and Collateralized Debt Obligations.

