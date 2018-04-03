Michael J. Burdiek Sells 12,500 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $281,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 363,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,928. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $815.09, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. First Analysis upgraded CalAmp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

