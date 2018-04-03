Micro Focus (MCRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have GBX 2,010 ($28.21) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,880 ($40.43) to GBX 2,800 ($39.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Micro Focus to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.88) target price on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,600 ($36.50) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,700 ($37.90) to GBX 2,500 ($35.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,445 ($20.28).

Micro Focus stock remained flat at $GBX 986.80 ($13.85) during trading hours on Monday. Micro Focus has a 1 year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.70).

In related news, insider Darren Roos bought 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,735.40 ($69,813.87). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($284,628.52). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $32,249,433.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

