Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Micro Focus (MCRO) to Neutral

Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,975 ($27.72). Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCRO. Deutsche Bank cut Micro Focus to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price objective on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($40.43) price target on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Micro Focus in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($36.50) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,445 ($20.28).

Shares of MCRO stock remained flat at $GBX 986.80 ($13.85) on Tuesday. Micro Focus has a 12-month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.70).

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($284,628.52). Also, insider Darren Roos bought 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,735.40 ($69,813.87). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433.

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

