Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Microchip Technology from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21,409.59, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $101.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 20,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $1,907,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 215.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/microchip-technology-mchp-downgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.