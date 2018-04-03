Arrhythmia Research Technology (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Arrhythmia Research Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Arrhythmia Research Technology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. Arrhythmia Research Technology has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

WARNING: “Arrhythmia Research Technology (MICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/micron-solutions-micr-posts-earnings-results-updated.html.

Arrhythmia Research Technology Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrhythmia Research Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrhythmia Research Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.