Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.32.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $768,426.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,617. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

