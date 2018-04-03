Middleby (MIDD) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleby earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1981732525245 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 655,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,283. The firm has a market cap of $6,898.89, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 22.98%. equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.50 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

