Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 43.5326906986737 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 2,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.19. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.08%. research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $34,433.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $285,489.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

