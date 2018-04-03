MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. FIG Partners raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of MSL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 34,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,805. The stock has a market cap of $209.34, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. analysts forecast that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

