MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Upgraded by FIG Partners to “Outperform”

FIG Partners upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of MSL opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,107.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185 over the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSL. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the second quarter worth $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 62.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

