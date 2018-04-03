Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 70.11% and a negative net margin of 49.67%.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc (Milestone) is engaged in providing computer-controlled injection technologies and solutions for the medical and dental markets. The Company uses its CompuFlo technology for the delivery of medicaments. The CompuFlo pressure or force Computer-Controlled Local Anesthetic Delivery (C-CLAD) technology is a medical technology for the delivery of drugs, anesthetics and other medicaments into various tissue types.

