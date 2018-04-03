Millennium Management LLC Has $64.95 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 157.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552,381 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Pan American Silver worth $64,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,475.99, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

