Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 497,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,262,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 312,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,648.39, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $118.84 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,693.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

