Millennium Management LLC Buys 69,642 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,642 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $60,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,581,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,332 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,897,000 after buying an additional 2,255,496 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,256.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,851,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,533,000 after buying an additional 1,714,867 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49,032.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,479,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,365,000 after buying an additional 1,476,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147,191 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $46,596.03, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.23). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Jaffray upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 10,086 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,059,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 1,711 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $165,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,053 shares of company stock valued at $61,739,051. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

