Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,195,609 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $62,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,187,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,190,000 after buying an additional 1,543,256 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,638,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,175,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,772,000 after purchasing an additional 892,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $1,007,483.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 652,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,539,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,359.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

