Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 920,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $63,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $395,463.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $776,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102,205.69, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/millennium-management-llc-sells-920148-shares-of-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-updated-updated.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.