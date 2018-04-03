Millennium Management LLC Has $59.35 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.95% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $59,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,716,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,238 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,731,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,458,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,554,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 765,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,756,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 745,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $59,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,758.12, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/millennium-management-llc-trims-stake-in-american-homes-4-rent-amh-updated-updated.html.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.