Miller Industries (MLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.90. 23,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The company has a market cap of $284.46, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 3.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

