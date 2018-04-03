Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Stock Price

News stories about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2920236353014 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NERV opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/minerva-neurosciences-nerv-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.