Mintcoin Market Capitalization Hits $9.09 Million (CRYPTO:MINT)

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Mintcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Mintcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $32,752.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mintcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mintcoin alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000471 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mintcoin Profile

Mintcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mintcoin is www.mintcoinofficial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mintcoin Coin Trading

Mintcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Mintcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mintcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mintcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Mintcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mintcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.