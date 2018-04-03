Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Miragen Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.0664087951513 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGEN shares. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,161. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.30% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 545,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Scott Levy purchased 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

