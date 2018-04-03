Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Miton Group (LON:MGR)

Miton Group (LON:MGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Miton Group stock opened at GBX 42.25 ($0.58) on Tuesday. Miton Group has a one year low of GBX 34.75 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 46.25 ($0.64).

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

