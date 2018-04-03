Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2601595015444 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTU. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

NYSE MTU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 989,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $88,244.16, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

