California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,345 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of MKS Instruments worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 65.5% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,301.63, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $53,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,443 shares of company stock worth $5,587,092. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

