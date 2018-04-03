Mobile Mini (MINI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Mobile Mini worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,940.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.97. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MINI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

