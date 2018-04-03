Mohawk Industries (MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.07.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $227.90. 1,188,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,205. The stock has a market cap of $17,160.28, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $226.03 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,345,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henry Runge III purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $250.87 per share, with a total value of $125,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $585,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

