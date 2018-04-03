Momo (MOMO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Momo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Momo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 0 11 0 3.00 Momo Competitors 1046 5449 11391 437 2.61

Momo presently has a consensus target price of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Momo has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo’s competitors have a beta of -17.32, meaning that their average share price is 1,832% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 24.17% 36.58% 29.63% Momo Competitors -7.06% -82.13% -2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.32 billion $318.56 million 24.44 Momo Competitors $1.68 billion $251.29 million 0.38

Momo’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Momo. Momo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Momo beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Momo

Momo Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform. It also offers live music and entertainment broadcasts on its Momo platform. The Momo mobile application, which is available on android, iPhone operating system (iOS) and Windows platforms, enables users to establish social relationships based on locations and interests. Momo offers a personal way for users to discover people nearby, and the Company facilitates the connecting, communicating, interacting, and content sharing with others.

