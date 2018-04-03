Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT Raised to $46.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Momo in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7,446.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Momo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Momo by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 40.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Momo by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/momo-momo-pt-raised-to-46-00-at-bank-of-america-updated-updated.html.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.