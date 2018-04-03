Monaco Price Reaches $5.58 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Monaco token can currently be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00075740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, OKEx and Liqui. Monaco has a total market cap of $73.65 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monaco has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00707026 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@monaco_card. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monaco’s official website is www.mona.co. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard.

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Monaco Token Trading

Monaco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Huobi, EXX, BigONE, Coinrail, EtherDelta, Liqui, Qryptos, Coinnest, Livecoin and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

