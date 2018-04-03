MonetaryUnit Market Cap Hits $13.05 Million (CRYPTO:MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $244,773.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003771 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 128,174,353 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is not possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

