Monetha (MTH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $534,488.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $534,488.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00718874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00184258 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030978 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,114,709 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

