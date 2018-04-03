Monkey Project Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $9,651.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00045900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004494 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinonatX (XCXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 1,255,306 coins and its circulating supply is 905,356 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is monkey.community.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

