Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monroe Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $248.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.60. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig acquired 27,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $338,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore L. Koenig acquired 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $149,556.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 127,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/monroe-capital-mrcc-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-b-riley-updated.html.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.