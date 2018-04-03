Monster Beverage (MNST) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.586301606267 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 3,458,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,523. The company has a market cap of $32,403.91, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $1,917,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,808 shares in the company, valued at $46,011,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $874,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,749.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,191. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

