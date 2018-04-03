Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News articles about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8587117248181 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 1,584,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,403.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

In related news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $4,025,768.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 949,806 shares in the company, valued at $61,290,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $1,917,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,011,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,191. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

