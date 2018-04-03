Moody's Co. (MCO) Director Darrell Duffie Sells 500 Shares

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $80,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 649,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,266. Moody's Co. has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48. The firm has a market cap of $30,824.43, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Moody's had a negative return on equity of 319.45% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Moody's’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moody's’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody's by 2,358.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Moody's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody's from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody's in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Moody's in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price target on Moody's and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody's from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

